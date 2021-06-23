Now Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Exes Are Hanging Out

Bennifer — the throwback romance so many of us rooted for in the early 2000’s — might be the newest unexpected addition to everyone’s chaotic 2021 bingo card (highlights of the year include Gorilla Glue Girl and the Royal Oprah Winfrey interview), but now, things are getting even more chaotic because the exes refuse to stop linking up.
Apart from A-Rod metaphorically crying in the club after ending his four year relationship with “Jenny From The Block,” J.Lo has taken a different approach to healing by reuniting with ex, Ben Affleck, which many believe has been a long time coming. But now the plot has thickened, and A-Rod is stepping into the limelight with his own potential storyline.
Courtesy of the elusive gossip dispatch Instagram page, @deuxmoi, Rodriguez was seen at television producer Lindsay Shookus’ birthday party. Shookus is, for those keeping up, Affleck’s ex. Of course ARod can enjoy a night out, but when he’s hanging out with Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, eyebrows are going to raise. Shookus and Affleck dated on and off from 2017 to 2019, while Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 until they broke off their engagement in early 2021. But as much as we might want the mess to be real, a representative for the retired MLB player told Page Six that, “There is absolutely zero there,” adding that, “they’ve been friends for 15 years.” And in fact, Shookus and Lopez appear to be friendly, as the two were seen grabbing dinner together in December 2019.
So while there may not be a Shookus-Rodriguez couple in the works, we do know that Bennifer is really happening. We’ve seen them vacationing in Big Sky, Montana, sharing kisses, and even working out together. “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” a source told US Magazine. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”