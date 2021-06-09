A Guide To The Many Faces Of Loki

No matter how many times he seems to die, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) just keeps on living. Unlike the first time he rose from the dead, in Disney+'s Loki, his second life is actually causing a huge timeline shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's pure chaos, and makes the Loki cast of characters very difficult to pin down — in both space and time.
First things first: the God of Mischief himself. Loki takes place after Avengers: Endgame, picking up when the Loki from 2012 escaped S.H.I.E.L.D. custody with the Tesseract. In other words: This is not the same Loki who died in Avengers: Infinity War; this one is still a power-hungry, bitter trickster who less than 24-hours ago was dead-set on ruling Earth. And he thought he got away, but it turns out there are powers that be that don't take too kindly to his messing with the timeline.
Enter the TVA, the Time Variance Authority, which regulates the timeline. They are not impressed with 2012 Loki escaping custody and potentially disrupting the natural course of time — see Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War. But, instead of throwing him in some kind of time prison, they recruit him to work for them.
The TVA is a very mysterious organization in the Marvel cannon, so it follows that Loki, a show full of characters working for the TVA, has been equally withholding. As we head into this time-traveling adventure, here's everything we know about the Loki cast and characters to help keep the timeline straight.