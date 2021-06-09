It’s clear that on-screen diversity has come a long way, but there’s very far to go behind the scenes. Last week Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu shared a Facebook post decrying the show’s “overwhelmingly white” production team and lack of Korean representation in the writers' room. Jean Yoon, who played Liu’s mom, chimed in on Twitter, sharing that the original storylines for the show’s final season were "overtly racist."
Pose just aired its final episode, but before the season premiered earlier this year, writer, director, and executive producer Janet Mock called out the pay disparity and power dynamics that marred her experience on-set.
Both of these shows are beacons of on-screen representation, but knowing what we know now, their legacies should be calls to action for true diversity. It’s one thing to tell stories about underrepresented groups, but there’s another level of authenticity when those groups are given the opportunities to write their own narratives. Case in point? In Netflix Canada’s latest addition Late Night, Mindy Kaling penned the script based on her experiences as the only woman of colour in The Office’s writers’ room.