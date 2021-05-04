Every Song You Couldn’t Help But Dance To On Pose‘s Season 3 Soundtrack

The Ryan Murphy series, created in 2018 about the very real underground ballroom culture of 1980s New York City, has now reached its third and final season — and a lot has changed since Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) first started the the House of Evangelista. At the end of season 2, Blanca's health was worsening due to HIV, Angel (Indya Moore) and Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) decided to support each other in their ambitious career aspirations, and Pray Tell (Billy Porter) and Ricky (Dyllón Burnside) started dating. Blanca, now effectively an empty nester, is contending what life will look like with a splintered family.
However, though we can expect a lot to look different for our favourite characters as the '90s are underway, Pose's songs still carry the show along with the same fire and heart that we've seen since the show's premiere. Expect to hear a lot of dance hits and soft ballads that were emblematic of the era — and also expect to be carried right out of your seat when as you watch. Ahead, see every song in Pose's prismatic final season.