The Newest Masked Singer Trend Is A Stone-Cold Bummer

If this celebrity guessing game wants to continue being entertaining and feel-good, though, something's got to give. The Masked Singer and its panel endorse the show as a place for a fresh start and a little fun, but that does not mean its viewers are not mindful of what they are watching. When the identity of a contestant becomes obvious (generally after a couple performances), and it's clear that the singer is someone known for sharing hurtful content or commentary, the whole experience becomes uncomfortable, and any potential joy feels diluted. Yes, The Masked Singer dresses celebs in bizarre costumes and we watch them act out scenes in over-the-top clue packages, but the show can also be genuinely moving, when contestants open up about getting through past troubles or finally feeling appreciated and recognized beneath the mask. These moments of vulnerability peppered throughout a genuinely silly set-up is a much needed break on a Wednesday night. But how can we shift our focus to the emotional, charming side of The Masked Singer when we have to anticipate the discomfort of watching someone who’s yet to really earn a redemption arc being celebrated during the series' weekly unmaskings?