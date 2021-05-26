If you’re a fan of wandering through your local Anthropologie and admiring the shop's dreamy decor and furniture, then we've got very good news: its Decorating Event kicked off today. From now through May 31, both in-store and online, shoppers can snag 20% off all full-priced furniture and home decor. With Memorial Day in the U.S. and its overwhelming pool of deals starting to surge, Anthropologie and its well-curated collection of lifestyle goods make the whole sale-surfing experience feel much breezier — not to mention, we've already gone ahead and plucked out the most sought-after items on offer.
The limited-time discount touches everything from the most unique velvet chairs to bestselling bed frames, highly-reviewed rugs awash in eclectic prints, sophisticated storage options, and much more. Some added bonuses: no matter how many items you end up carting, Anthropologie's White Glove Delivery is a flat-rate fee of $149; if you’re unsure of how a piece will work inside your space, the retailer offers complimentary decorating consultations (both online and in-store). Click on to shop the deal highlight reel of Anthropologie's best furniture and home finds that are currently 20% off.
Prices in USD.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.