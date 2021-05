I'll break it down for you, Pete. SNL's decision to recruit Musk for an episode of the show doesn't sit well with many people because of his politics, which are clearly influenced by his status as one of the most privileged people in the world. There's nothing inherently wrong with being rich, but Musk has often used his wealth and the platform that comes with to be quite problematic , specifically where the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is concerned. Given everything that's happened in the last four years, the days of propping up personalities dedicated to spreading misinformation and twisting facts should be long behind us — especially when there are so many obviously funnier people to pay attention to. You could bring Issa Rae back for a double-season booking or give Ali Wong , and actual comedian, a call. Debra Messing is available, too, and she's definitely a little salty about being overlooked.