As the dust settles from the longest awards season ever, we’re learning that next year things will look significantly different. After networks, streaming platforms, and celebs collectively cut off the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for its lack of diversity and questioning tactics, NBC announced that it wouldn’t be airing next year’s ceremony at all. I repeat: next year’s Golden Globes broadcast is cancelled.
This comes months after the Los Angeles Times reported the HFPA didn’t have any Black members. Since then, networks have cut ties, Tom Cruise gave back his three Golden Globes, and Time’s Up has held its feet to the fire. Though it’s a relief to see the HFPA held to task, it’s important to acknowledge that this is just one piece of a significantly larger puzzle. A restructured, progressive HFPA would be in vain if the rest of the industry didn’t follow suit, especially since those doing the calling-out are culpable themselves.
There’s one less opportunity for a Bennifer sighting on the red carpet, but I’ll settle for long lens SUV photos and whatever this was if it means the entertainment industry is making strides towards real change and accountability.
While we wait to hear what’s next, there’s a new crop of films and shows to check out this weekend. Read on for the best new additions to Netflix Canada’s roster.