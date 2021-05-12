On Tuesday, the hottest names in music arrived on the 2021 BRIT Awards red carpet to celebrate each other’s accomplishments — and boy, did they do so in style.
Dua Lipa, who took home prizes for British Album for Future Nostalgia and British Female Solo Artist, arrived in a Bridgerton-esque yellow-and-purple corset mini dress with a cowl neckline. The Vivienne Westwood look — which also included black, thigh-high stockings and sky-high croc-print heels — was inspired by a yellow Preen dress worn by the late Amy Winehouse at the 2007 BRIT Awards. (Her performance look, featuring a mini dress printed with the Union Jack, was a nod to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.)
Of course, Lipa wasn’t the only stunner on the carpet Tuesday night. The HAIM sisters showed up in more casual, though nonetheless chic, tailored ensembles from The Row’s spring ‘21 collection. Taylor Swift, who was given the Global Icon award at the show, brought back the two-piece red-carpet trend in a beaded set by Miu Miu. And Harry Styles stole the show in a brown, patterned Gucci suit that appeared straight out of the '70s… with sneakers.
Ahead, find out what Celeste, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, and more chose for the BRIT Awards red carpet.