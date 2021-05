Send Help: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Just Went On Vacation Together

The Bennifer heydey was back in the early aughts, when the two met on the set of their movie Gigli in 2002. At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, but got divorced and later engaged to Affleck that same year. The power couple planned to get married in September 2003, but postponed the wedding a day before the ceremony, and then officially broke up in 2004. They each separately went on to get married and have kids: Lopez with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme and divorced in 2014, and Affleck with Jennifer Garner, with whom he has a son, Samuel, and two daughters, Seraphina and Violet. They divorced in 2018. Lopez was then engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but they broke up with in April ended their relationship in January 2021 after less than a year together.