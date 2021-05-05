“We ask all of our guests what it’s been like rewatching the show, and some people are nervous; I think Peter [Gallagher] said that he was nervous to watch. I was concerned because Julie is such a larger-than-life character, and I thought there would be overacting. But Julie is that person: She puts on a personality depending on who is in front of her. She knows her audience. That is the master manipulator that she is. She wants something from Caleb, she wants something from Kiki, she goes about life almost like a grifter to get what she wants. I really was quite surprised at how the magic of the chemistry between the cast holds up.”