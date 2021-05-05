Williams will be making her splashy reality TV debut during tonight's season premiere of RHONY, a historic new hire that's no doubt demonstrative of Bravo's commitment to making its programming more representative and inclusive. For Williams, being scouted to be the first non-white star on the show isn't a matter of knee-jerk company policies; the network hired her because they knew that sparking change has always been a key part of her personal mantra. And as someone who was very familiar with the culture of the Housewives franchise, Williams was also fully aware of what she would be coming into with the NYC-based production.