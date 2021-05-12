With The Shift, TSN’s Kayla Grey Is Changing How We Talk About Sports

“We're going to take those big storylines that you see and do the deep dives, and go down the rabbit holes for you and tell you why you should care about it, why it matters, how this affects you at the end of the day. I'm a big believer that it's not sports anymore, it’s sports and entertainment. We're watching what Russell Westbrook’s wearing, we're watching what Naomi Osaka’s up to next, we just saw Kevin Durant win an Oscar. What we're seeing now with athletes is that they are so much more than that. And that's so good to see, especially from young BIPOC people. Especially in the Black community, sometimes you’re told, ‘If you want to get in the sports space, it can only be because of your athletics.’ So when you see Kevin Durant, when you see LeBron James who now has stakes in the Boston Red Sox, you see that ownership. That's important. I want to make sure that our show is highlighting the multifacetedness of athletes, but also artists and also people that we can relate a little bit better, and also feel inspired ourselves.