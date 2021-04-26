“The changes that were made from the books to make it more of Alina’s decision are really interesting,” Mei Li told Refinery29 over Zoom earlier this month. When you watch Alina and Kirigan’s first romantic scene, her interest in him is impossible to ignore. Alina leans in towards Kirigan, waiting for him to kiss her. Once the makeout begins, she leans back, opening the experience up from a kiss towards something possibly more intimate. When Kirigan pulls back and asks, “Are you sure?,” it’s Alina who enthusiastically nods yes. She also comfortably laughs when they’re interrupted, unashamed of their intense connection.

