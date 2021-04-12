Inside The Dodgy World Of Dropshipping On Depop

A few weeks later, the situation got worse for Jazmin when she saw Depop dropshippers begin to sell the AliExpress version of her trousers – priced on her shop at $101.79 – for as little as $22.43. "I messaged the sellers to take them down. I expected them to understand ... but they actually did the opposite," she recalls. "They basically didn’t care at all. They were like, 'You should have copyrighted the design, it’s not my fault your design got copied.' And they just didn’t take it down."