This Short White Dress From Zara Is Selling Out Because Of A TikTok Dance

After one of the harshest winters on record, spring and its associated pleasures cannot come soon enough. We want, nay, we need the mercury to rise sufficiently and thus fling open the floodgates for the season's essential activities: sunshine-soaked weekend walks with your besties, bottomless afternoon iced coffees , and, most crucially, the skin-baring outfits that have been eagerly waiting in the wings (aka our closets). This leads us to influencer Savvy Shields who recently doubled down by posting on both TikTok and Instagram , a 5-second video that encapsulated all of our hopes and dreams for the tantalizingly close warm weather. She and co-influencer (?) Anna Page are positioned somewhere on the Upper East Side (“Pack it up, Blair and Serena!” wrote a commenter in reference to Gossip Girl), oat milk lattes in hand, dancing to Anderson Paak’s “Heart Don’t Stand a Chance.” (Search the song’s hashtag on the TikTok platform and you’ll see approximately a gazillion additional videos of users attempting the dance challenge.) But, what really demanded our attention — along with hundreds of Shields’ followers, judging from the comments — was what she was wearing: a perfect white mini dress