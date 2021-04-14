When news broke that Lucy Liu had been cast in the upcoming Shazam! sequel as villain Kalypso, the internet collectively decided that they’d be siding with her character, evil or not. It takes a particularly intriguing actor to win people over as an antagonist and only a few can actually pull it off.
For instance, William H. Macy managed to achieve this feat as Frank Gallagher, the boozy father of six on Shameless, which aired its final episode last weekend. Despite all of Frank’s shortcomings — of which there is no shortage — he was behind some of the series’ funniest plotlines and most heartfelt moments. Meanwhile, in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, we see Vera Farmiga’s character go from protagonist to antagonist as her efforts to heal the environment venture into ruthless territory.
Whether or not we like to admit it, the content we watch plays a role in how we interpret our interactions, and villains with depth add dimension to how we define good and evil. And, in this week of new drops, there’s no shortage of villains. From Farmiga in Godzilla to Luis Miguel’s father in Luis Miguel: The Series, whether or not you choose to sympathize is your prerogative. Read on for Netflix Canada’s latest and greatest to add to your list this weekend.