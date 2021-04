Regé-Jean Page Responds To Rumours He Lost A Major Role Because He’s Black

The claim is one of the many that emerged from THR 's profile of actor Ray Fisher , who went into detail about his negative experiences working with DC executives and director Joss Whedon — whose actions he described as “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” — on the set of 2017's Justice League. And even though sources said that the DC executives behind Krypton reportedly were “passionate about doing some nontraditional casting,” they also claimed that Johns had also vetoed the idea of making character Adam Strange gay or bisexual. (A representative for Johns told THR that "Geoff celebrates and supports LGTBQ characters.")