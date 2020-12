A year later, he made is American TV debut playing the role of Chicken George in the History Channel's remake of the classic 1977 miniseries Roots. Interviews with Page from 2016 reveal an actor who isn't afraid to critically engage with the difficult themes in his work, even opening up about the then-just burgeoning Black Lives Matter movement and Hollywood's diversity problem . "As we face that conversation about who we are and why our systems are the way they are and why our society is set up the way it's set up, it makes perfect sense to look back at the stories of exactly how that society is set up and why," Page told Harper's Bazaar