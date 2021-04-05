Lexie and Mark want Meredith to stop running from the change and pain of life (which is a piece of advice Mer has received since Grey’s began 16 years ago). It’s obvious Meredith is using the beach to hide from those difficult emotions and the toll they take upon her spirit. But, for dead people like Lexie and Mark, such effort is “a waste” when you could be leaning into the exhilaration of those experiences. The couple doesn’t even want Meredith to “waste” time missing them, or her other dead loved ones, since they are actually always with her. This sentiment is a particularly important point since it reminds Meredith that she will not lose her connection to people like Lexie, Mark, or Derek, should she choose to wake up.

