10 Trending Paint Colours For Your Home That Aren’t White

With a rainbow of colours to choose from, figuring out which colour to paint your walls is the first step in your home décor journey. Still, don’t let your coworker’s vivid fuschia accent wall fool you — moderation is key. Whether you're deciding to paint the entire home, or just want to give one room a fresh coat of paint, Wadden suggests using a maximum of five colours in a space. Before you paint, lay out the swatches you’re planning to use as the primary colour, for the trim, and then three to five accent colours that can be pulled throughout to create a cohesive palette.