Instead Of Releasing Another Album, Ariana Grande Is Joining Your Favourite Reality Series

Since its series premiere in 2011, popular NBC reality competition series The Voice has seen its fair share of stars on and off the stage. The show’s panel of coaches has always been star-studded, with big names like Usher, Shakira, Jennifer Hudson, and more lending their talent and ear for music to find the industry’s big thing. The next season of The Voice will boast an especially exciting lineup of coaches, thanks to one surprising but totally fitting new addition: Ariana Grande.
In a move that no one saw coming, Grande has officially been announced as a new coach on The Voice in its fall slate, and the pop star’s new gig is a perfect fit for her and for the thousands of hopefuls looking to get their time on the stage. Within today’s populated mainstream music space, Grande has one of the strongest voices in the industry, her unique tone and ability to hit whistle notes even garnering comparisons to the likes of Mariah Carey throughout her career. If there’s anyone who knows how to spot a voice and a potential hitmaker, it’s her.
"surprise !!!" Grande shared the big news on Instagram with a picture of her perched on one of the show's signature swivel chairs. "I am beyond thrilled, honoured to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice !"
Like the "34+35" singer said, she'll be competing against Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and longtime coach Blake Shelton on The Voice next season, taking the chair of newbie judge Nick Jonas. With Grande, the coaches' musical stylings will be well-balanced, an appropriate mix of pop, R&B, and country backgrounds that will ultimately lead to a diverse mix of contestants taking the stage.
Grande will be making her coaching debut when the show returns in the fall.