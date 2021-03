This Trendy New Zealand Hair Brand Just Dropped At Your Local Shoppers Drug Mart

When we say this product line was an instant hit, we mean it: In just six weeks after arriving on shelves in Australia and New Zealand, it was completely sold out. The shampoos and conditioners are formulated focusing on natural ingredients like coconut oil, ginger root extract, and shea butter, without the use of parabens or sodium lauryl sulfate . Plus, you get serious bang for your buck: A 354 ml bottle retails for just $9.99.