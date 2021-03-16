Rachael comes out next to talk to Emmanuel without Matt. Of the photos of her at the antebellum party, she says, “I see someone who was living in ignorance without even thinking who it would be hurting.” She doesn’t make excuses. She says she didn’t ask questions about what the party meant, but she could have, which would have allowed her to make the connection to the party being inherently racist. Of Matt, she says she understands that he must have been very hurt, because she knew how strong their relationship was otherwise.