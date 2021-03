Are you in the midst of a streaming slump? If you’re anything like me, you find it very easy to fall into the habit of bingeing episodes that you’ve already seen of shows that you’ve already finished watching. I’m at the point where I’ve timed the musical cues on Insecure down to the second and I know all of Issa Rae’s raps by heart. It’s not that I’m out of things to watch, it’s that I have no interest in diving into anything new. I would chalk it up to spending a year in quarantine , but I’ve been known to slump pre-pandemic, too. It tends to come up when I’m in unfamiliar or uncomfortable emotional territory — like after a breakup , for instance. I turn to all of my comfort streams when I’m heartbroken. It's like reuniting with old friends through the screen, which doesn’t sound far-fetched at all these days.