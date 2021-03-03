What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend Besides Moxie

When a show centres around real characters engaging in dramatized events it can be hard to make the distinction between fact and fiction. Exhibit A? Golden Globe darling The Crown. While the statues the cast collected last weekend don’t make the series any realer, they do mean that it was well-acted enough to convince us it could be. (Like Prince Harry told James Corden about the show that's loosely based on his family, “they don’t pretend to be news.")
This weekend, though, the real story will be just as much a must-see: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah special airs Sunday night and according to the preview, nothing is off-limits. As a royal fanatic, I’m very excited to hear what the couple has to say (I will be eating bangers and mash for the occasion). But on the other hand, giving us more access also means that they’re opening themselves up to more backlash. In some respect, it might be easier to let the fictional characters do the talking and the real royals remain shrouded in mystique. There’s more room for error in the dramatic interpretation, but there’s also more distance from the royals themselves, so that nothing can be truly taken personally.
That said, if you need a royal primer pre-Oprah, we’ve got you covered this weekend. Plus, here are the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.