The Crown’s Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana In Emotional Golden Globes Speech

Emma Corrin “arrived” at the Golden Globes (read: showed up via video chat) immediately stoking comparisons to her The Crown inspiration, the late Princess Diana. Corrin, showed off emerald earrings that Town & Country suggested are a nod to one memorable 1980s look by Princess Di; InStyle questioned whether Corrin's “massively voluminous” sleeves were another reference to Prince Diana's vintage style.
Corrin made the Princess Diana connection concrete when she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in TV Drama on Sunday night, reminding us of the emotional command that snagged Corrin her shiny new award in the first place.
“Most of all, thank you so much to Diana. You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can imagine,” Corrin said. “On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts — thank you.”
Corrin’s debut on The Crown — which aired in November 2020 on Netflix during the series’ fourth season — is defined by moments of “compassion” and “empathy,” as the actress said. We meet Lady Diana Spencer as a young woman enamored by the promise of a fairytale life with a literal prince: Charles, heir to the British throne. Diana desperately works to fit into the mold expected of her, slowly realizing she is in over her head and starting a life with a man she barely knows. Still, Diana endures over The Crown season 4.
Despite their on-screen animosity, Corrin’s co-star and “Prince Charming” Josh O’Connor, as she called him during her acceptance speech, gave Corrin a shout out during his Globes acceptance speech. O’Connor lauded “extraordinary” Corrin as a “brilliant player” of Rock, Paper, Scissors.
The Crown fans should enjoy Corrin’s award show run now, as Tenet actress Elizabeth Debicki has been chosen to play Princess Diana when the historical soap returns for its fifth season.