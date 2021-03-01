Catherine O’Hara’s Real-Life Husband Trolls Her During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Virtual awards shows come with a whole new set of champagne problems. Nominees no longer have to worry about tripping on their way up to the stage — instead, they have to worry about their husbands mucking up their audio as they deliver an acceptance speech over Zoom. At least, that's what happened to Catherine O'Hara at the 2021 Golden Globes.
The Schitt's Creek star, who won for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, delivered her acceptance speech from her couch alongside husband Bo Welch, who tried to one-up her comedy skills. Unfortunately, the end result probably wasn't as expected. Welch's attempt at playing applause and "wrap it up" music on his phone — presumably to create awards show ambiance — completely backfired, producing audio static that made the entire moment completely and utterly chaotic. In other words, it was perfect.
Still, it takes more than a little weirdness to throw off Moira Rose. O'Hara valiantly forged onwards, committing to the bit with fortitude and poise.
"NO! What?" she cried, swatting at her husband's hand, before thanking CBC for filming the show in Canada, and her Schitt's Creek family for their love and support. Then, with the grace of a queen, she turned to the man making noise next to her and deadpanned: "Seriously?"
In all seriousness though, these two are clearly made for each other. Never change.