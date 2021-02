Malia Obama Is Reportedly Writing On Donald Glover’s New Beyoncé-Inspired Amazon Series

We don't know much about Hive — only that Glover will executive produce and that it will reportedly have a “Beyoncé-like” character at its centre — the name of the show likely stems from the nickname for Bey's inner-fan-circle, the Beyhive. The idea of Malia writing for this show makes sense considering she grew up in her own spotlight. Glover, writer and star of FX’s Atlanta, reportedly opted out of his partnership with FX for a multiple-year deal with Amazon in which he’d have something akin to his own content channel, according to The Hollywood Reporter