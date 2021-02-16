Jessenia, Pieper, & Abigail Have Bachelorette Potential — But Does The Show Even Deserve Them?

All three of these women would have grounds not to jump into the Bachelorette spot just because it was offered. Especially right now and especially after the way all three were treated this season. The production put them in a hostile living environment, constantly interrupted their time by bringing in new contestants, and dragged them through group dates without any real focus on their themselves or their connections. How can they entrust their next big journey to the same group of people? The powers that be cannot magically escape the cloud over this season by rewarding one woman from season 25 the Bachelorette role. Each and every one of them deserve more than that.