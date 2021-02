The Uncomfortable History Behind The Viral Video From Netflix’s The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Armchair detectives passed the suspicious video along to their friends online. The original video has been viewed just under 29 million times at time of print — likely more now that the Netflix series is live. The video also went viral in China , where it racked up three million views and more than 40,000 comments in the first 10 days, according to Medium's Matter. Eager viewers shared their theories on YouTube and Reddit of the footage. They analyzed her Tumblr for clues of who she was and where she could have gone. Her page's tagline was a quote from Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk: "You're always haunted by the idea you're wasting your life." Another possible hint?