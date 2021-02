You Read All That Bachelor Tea Dylan Barbour Spilled On Twitter This Weekend, Right?

Why he decided to go on this crusade against the show still isn't totally clear, but it seems to have to do with a conversation with his mom, who is very well to-do and acquires intellectual property rights for just about everyone . Her familiarity with Hollywood and its loopholes is probably the reason why he said he " negotiated a lot of it ," regarding his contract with ABC. It comes at a time, however, of criticism of the current season of the Bachelor and its choice of especially toxic contestants, namely villain Victoria Larson . Barbour alleged in his Q&A that though the show has spoken publicly about being anti-bullying, they encourage it on the show and reward "villains" in many ways, including vital "screen time."