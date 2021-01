This Year Has Been Devastating For Mental Health Professionals — Especially If They’re Black

"There is a double consciousness that occurs when you’re living in a marginalized body. You walk around and it’s not safe. You’re very on guard, but at the same time you still have to do your daily tasks. We pull upon some strength, whether that comes from being spiritual or leaning on your community. A week after the insurrection, for instance, my clients were back to focusing on their goals. Somehow you’re able to recalibrate. [So] I’ve talked to my clients a lot about the idea of making themselves a priority. It’s okay to say, ‘I need to go take a 30 minute bath or take a walk .’ We’ve all been operating in such an emergent state, and you need to pull back and say, ‘I need to fulfill my basic needs.’"