And so I think the Black community—I’m not sure where they got this notion; I think someone had randomly tweeted that they were getting some new DNA, and that’s not the first time [folks have braced themselves for a major event]. Think about December 21, 2012 when the Mayan calendar was ending and everyone thought the world was ending. And if it wasn’t that, it was Y2K, and if it wasn’t that, it was some other thing. Every 20 years or so, we tend to think it is the end [laughs], and maybe that’s because Saturn is the planet of endings. He’s the planet of death traditionally. He contracts and pulls things in, whereas Jupiter tends to be about expansion and growth, and so when these two get together it’s like super twins who are very opposite trying to work together. How do we contract and expand at the same time? We’re gonna have to see.

