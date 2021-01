The Evolution Of Monsta X

In January of last year, Joohoney announced that he would be taking a brief leave of absence from the group due to his anxiety and focus on his mental health. His transparency with fans was a huge step since acknowledgment of mental illness is still heavily stigmatized in South Korea . During our interview, even though it wasn’t at all mandated, each member did their best to speak in English (Minhyuk seemed to enjoy using a translator app on his phone to express himself). For this part, however, the usually ebullient Joohoney decided it was important to speak in his native tongue. “I want the fans who are going to read this to know that it comes from a deep place in my heart,” the rapper says earnestly, through an interpreter. “When I was able to step on stage again, I wanted people to see that I’m doing better, but I most importantly wanted to cheer and support everyone who’s been doing the same for me. Even when I released my mixtape [October 2020’s Psyche], I aimed to express these feelings in detail and have people really understand how much I deeply appreciate their support. And now that I have the opportunity to perform again, I’m going to do right by them and crush it.”