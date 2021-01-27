The Evolution Of Monsta X

If you’re wondering why a 25-year-old pop star would act like he’s about to collect Social Security, it’s because I.M., and the rest of Monsta X — Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Joohoney — are on K-pop Time. All Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the military for about 18 months, so once members start splintering off to enlist (Shownu is up first, likely in the next year), it usually halts a group’s momentum. Few complete groups have stayed together with all of their original members after the fact, instead opting for solo careers, TV hosting gigs, acting, or life out of the spotlight. As a successful group of men in their late twenties, Monsta X is somewhat of a rarity in the industry. By all accounts, it would make sense if the sextet were feeling anxious about it all — not only about what their individual futures hold, but how to continue building on their success — but, instead, they emit a sense of calm and introspection. Their ability to balance a rigorous album promotion cycle in the midst of a giant, looming deadline is a testament to this season of Monsta X.