Kourtney Kardashian Is Apparently Dating A Longtime Famous Friend

If you’re a longtime fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and have been hoping that the show’s Blair and Chuck (Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick) will somehow find their way back together, it might be time to stop holding your breath. The oldest Kardashian sister is reportedly in a new relationship, this time with a man the world is very familiar with: Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
In 2019, when rumours of a possible romance between him and the POOSH entrepreneur first swirled, Barker was quick to set the record straight, telling E! that he “loved her” but that the relationship was strictly platonic. Now, a source close to the Kardashians has confirmed rumours that the reality star is now romantically involved with Barker, revealing to People that the celebrities have been seeing each other for several months now.
“[Kourtney and Travis] are in Palm Springs together,” shared the source. “They've been dating for about a month or two. They've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic."
Kardashian and Barker both live in the same glamorous Calabasas area, and the rocker has even appeared on KUWTK several times throughout the years as a family friend. They also have a lot in common; both stars have three kids of their own that they’re currently co-parenting with their exes.
Scott stans don’t have to worry about how Mason, Penelope, and Reign’s dad is taking the update in his ex’s life either. Disick has been doing his thing for quite some time now. After his on-again, off-again relationship up with Kardashian ended for good in 2015, the reality star dated a flurry of other women, including model Sofia Richie. Most recently, he has been linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.
It's too bad that Kourtney quit KUTWK last season — a Travis Barker cameo in the final season of the E! series truly would have been full circle. Peak 2000s culture.