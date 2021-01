High-intensity circuit training checks every boxes. "I've always had such a passion for high-intensity circuit training — it's the way I've trained myself and my clients for over 11 years," Kayla Itsines , co-founder of the Sweat app and creator of the insanely popular BBG Training Programs , tells Refinery29. "What I love about it is that it's easy to follow and is great for those who are beginners or advanced as it allows you to workout at a pace that works for you and your fitness level."