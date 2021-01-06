Your Career Horoscope For 2021 Is Here

The new year will bring major changes to our lives — especially our professional desires. There are several major astrological transits that will push us to achieve greatness and transform the direction of our career in 2021.
Here are six main aspects to watch out for: First, Saturn, who’s in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus, who’s in Taurus, three times: on February 14, June 14, and December 24. This will push us to change our objectives and may even encourage us to work for ourselves. The Venus Star Point in Aries, which is an alignment between the Sun and Venus, occurs on March 26. Around this time, we’ll begin to move towards what we love on a professional level.
The eclipses of 2021 occur on May 26, June 10, November 19, and December 4. These events will force us to move into a new creative and intellectual space. Meanwhile, Jupiter’s movement into Pieces on May 13 to July 28 and December 28 will inspire us to expand our network and portfolio. Mercury’s planetary moonwalks from January 30 to February 21 in Aquarius, May 29 to June 22 in Gemini, and September 27 to October 23 in Libra will make us rethink our visions entirely. This will prove beneficial in manifesting our next professional dream.
Finally, Venus retrograde, which starts on December 19 in Capricorn, gives us the chance to reassess our personal goals. We’ll only want to work for a company who values us — personally, professionally, and monetarily.
Taken together, it’s clear to see that 2021 may be a transitional year for us workwise, either internally (as we reassess what we really want professionally) or externally (as we move on to bigger and brighter things in our careers). These sorts of changes can be stressful, but the good news is any moves we make this year will move us closer to a more fulfilling professional life.