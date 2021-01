You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

I was apprehensive about making resolutions for 2021 . I’ve spent many a New Year's Day trying to vision board, journal and intention-set my way to my most productive, accomplished self. But if the past year has taught me anything, it’s that plans change — big time. It’s hard to picture what things will look like six weeks from now, let alone six months. At this point, I just want to survive! Staying afloat is a resolution all on its own.