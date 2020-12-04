Elliot Page Inspired Trans Joy — TERFs & Transphobes Can’t Take That Away

This “logic” is something I’ve also experienced myself, even from people within the queer community who have told me I’ve internalized so much misogyny and shame that I’ve chosen to separate myself from women entirely. I get hate mail from strangers telling me I’m delusional and that there are only two genders, and I am whatever I was born as. Here’s the thing, though: I simply never was a woman, and finding the language and identifiers to live my life as who I am has been a blessing, not a loss. Plenty of trans people feel that way about finding more accurate language to describe our experiences. Coming out or transitioning is not an abandonment of our former selves, but the chance to find and exist as who we’ve always been. Not only do all trans people deserve bodily autonomy and control over our own identities, but Page, specifically, doesn’t owe anyone loyalty to a “team” simply because, due to his fame, people felt like his identity belonged to them as well. One thing (among many) that transphobic people don’t understand is that someone else’s identity is not a threat to anyone else’s.