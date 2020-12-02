Netflix Updated Elliot Page’s Credits As He Continues To Star In “Umbrella Academy”

In light of Elliot Page’s public announcement that he is trans, Netflix is acting quickly to make sure that his television and film credits on the streaming platform accurately reflect his identity. And as for his role in the popular superhero action series The Umbrella Academy, there’s no need to worry about Page’s future on the show — he and Vanya aren’t going anywhere.
On December 1, Page published a personal statement about his gender identity, sharing that he is trans and his pronouns are he/they.
"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," wrote Page. "And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."
The statement garnered a wave of support from the actor’s fans and fellow A-listers alike, with many people sending Page their love and well wishes online. Additionally, Netflix has quietly updated Page’s information across the many different titles that are currently available for streaming on the platform, which includes projects like Tallulah, Tales of the City, and There's Something in the Water. The statement also led to a discussion about the possible trajectory of Page’s career on The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix original in which he currently stars as a superhero named Vanya Hargreeves.
In the show, which follows a mismatched team of adopted siblings who take on the apocalypse (not once, but twice!), Vanya is the baby of the Hargreeves family but also the most powerful of the Academy; the character can use sound to unleash supersonic blasts strong enough to destroy the world. The character is also a cisgender queer woman, having had romantic relationships with both men and women throughout her story arc.
Variety reports that Netflix has no intentions of recasting Page’s role; season three of the dark action comedy has already been green lit, and the star has been confirmed to reprise his role as Vanya. We don't know exactly what the next chapter of The Umbrella Academy holds for the Hargreeves siblings (except possibly another apocalypse — that's pretty much guaranteed), but we can definitely expect to see Page saving the world from total annihilation once again.