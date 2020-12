Your December Horoscope Is Here

We're feeling more confident in our emotions starting on December 15, when Venus, which rules love and beauty, enters bold Sagittarius. It's time to move towards a more direct attitude and ask for what we want from those we love. This transit offers a beautiful chance for single people to be straightforward about what they want from first dates, situationships , and everything in between. In a relationship? Venus in Sagittarius helps us to be brave when discussing our feelings with those we love. We’ll have our questions answered while Venus inhabits this courageous sign.