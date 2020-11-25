You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

It feels like we are living in a completely different world than in February when Netflix, the little streaming service that could, led the Oscar race with the most noms. Little did we know then, we were on the cusp of a lockdown that would put the film industry, and the rest of the world, on pause. While movie premieres were delayed and film festivals cancelled, condensed and moved online, Netflix had a clear advantage, since it’s already the go-to pastime for homebodies and film fanatics alike.
If Netflix’s 2020 roster is any indication, then it’s clearly hoping to repeat its awards-show streak. Recent releases like The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Boys In The Band, and Da 5 Bloods are already getting buzz. And the films to come, like David Fincher’s historical drama Mank, George’s Clooney’s The Midnight Sky, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Chadwick Boseman’s final film, are being called early contenders, too. Hillbilly Elegy also looked promising. The movie, based on the memoir of author and investor J.D. Vance, is directed by Ron Howard and stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Despite the big names attached to the project, it’s getting panned by critics. (Hey, you win some, you lose some — even if you're Netflix.)
Here’s what to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend, Oscar-worthy and otherwise.