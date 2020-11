The Ordinary Is Having A Sale & This Is What A Beauty Editor Would Buy

The Deciem umbrella boasts brands like Niod, Hylamide, and, of course, The Ordinary . This Black Friday, the company is closing its stores and website in protest against buying too many products, which could potentially lead to waste. But that doesn't mean you won't be able to get your hands on your skincare favourites. Instead of slashing prices on select products for one day only, Deciem is offering a 23% discount across all of its products for the whole of November to encourage skincare fans to shop mindfully, and we have a feeling The Ordinary products will be the most popular.