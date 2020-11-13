Hot Girls, Assemble — Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album Is Finally On The Way

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has been a rough year, but I think we’re finally turning a page to better days. And if not, at least we’re finally getting a Megan thee Stallion album!
The Houston Hottie revealed that her first full length album will be released next Friday, November 20. Aptly titled Good News (Meg knew what we needed!), the project is aimed a “[inspiring] listeners everywhere and to [bringing] fun back into the everyday” per an official press release. While little else is known about the record, we do know that her Alice in Wonderland-themed Young Thug collaboration "Don't Stop" is the lead single. The production and budget for that track were stunning, so it's already looking and sounding like Good News will be just that — good news.
"THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS," Megan tweeted. "MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH !"
The album is arriving a few years after her mainstream arrival on the hip hop scene with the Tina Snow. Songs like "Big Ole Freak" and "Freak Nasty" ushered her into the hip hop arena, their raunchy and witty lyrics resonating with fans of powerful female rap. Her success continued with the release of Fever in 2019, a 14-song EP featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty $ign ("Hot Girl Summer"), Juicy J ("Simon Says"), and Da Baby ("Cash Shit"). Suga, her follow-up and sexy new alter ego, hit the Billboard200 chart.
The hits just kept coming. Megan went on to release a remix of "Savage" with the OG Houston Hottie herself before working with Cardi B for "WAP," making Republicans and Kylie Jenner haters alike big mad. She also blazed the stages of the BET Awards and Saturday Night Live — all while organizing a scholarship fund for Hotties in academia and launching a makeup collaboration with Revlon.
Suffice to say, Megan has been booked and busy. And with the forthcoming release of Good News, it's only up from here for the rapper's success (and her streaming numbers). Now that's real hot girl shit.