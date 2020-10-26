Unsolved Mysteries Left A Few Jennifer Fairgate Details Out

While conducting research for the episode, Meurer says that some of the case’s details were cut for time. One such piece of information is pretty significant. Investigators noted that the room had been double locked from the inside, which was initially used to support the theory that Fairgate died by suicide. But Meurer says that piece of information is not as conclusive as one might think. “They actually did do a test of how somebody could have killed her and locked the door behind them. I guess it’s just not that complicated,” Meurer explains. “The door was locked behind them and there was no balcony. So how else could that happen?” She continued saying that investigators discovered that though it is possible, someone would have to know what they were doing which Meurer believes supports the assassination theory. Another almost missable note from the scene was that, while no toiletries were found in the hotel room, there was evidence that someone had showered as well as a bottle of men’s cologne.