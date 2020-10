You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

I’ve found myself streaming old favourites these past few months. The Sex And The City theme music is a balm to my soul; I can accurately identify episodes just from seeing a shot of Carrie’s outfit. And I have watched so many episodes of Grey’s Anatomy that I am ready and willing to diagnose friends and family anytime they clear a tickle in their throat. During such uncertain times, I don’t take these comforts for granted. But if I'm being honest, seven months into lockdown, I’ve worn out my old favourites.