You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

I’ve found myself streaming old favourites these past few months. The Sex And The City theme music is a balm to my soul; I can accurately identify episodes just from seeing a shot of Carrie’s outfit. And I have watched so many episodes of Grey’s Anatomy that I am ready and willing to diagnose friends and family anytime they clear a tickle in their throat. During such uncertain times, I don’t take these comforts for granted. But if I'm being honest, seven months into lockdown, I’ve worn out my old favourites.
Lucky for me (and you), there is an unending influx of new things to watch. While we can’t partake in water-cooler talk, consuming and unpacking the plots of new releases with my friends, or online with strangers, is a way to forge and maintain connections. Also, with Halloween next week, watching scary movies and shows has been a way of maintaining normalcy as we head into a no-contact spooky season.
My Netflix picks this week are a mix of all of the above — old faithfuls, buzzy current releases, as well as Halloween-themed films and shows that will get you in the spirit. Here are the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.