You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

Pandemic or no pandemic, I spend most of my time at home during the colder months. Toronto’s Nuit Blanche, held annually the first weekend of October, is usually my last night out sans parka. Once it gets into single-digit celsius weather, I keep outdoor time to a minimum. And when my eyelashes begin freezing over mid-winter, I completely disassociate from the outside world.
Naturally, this means more screen time. This is why I’m not that salty about Netflix Canada raising their subscription prices this month. My nightly Netflix watch is just as much of a ritual as my daily terror scroll reading the news or singing the chorus of "Toxic" by Britney Spears to make sure I’m washing my hands for long enough. It’s an everyday thing. Still, now that we’re going to be paying a *little* bit more every month, it’s extra important that we get the most out of our memberships.
If you’re looking for something to watch other than the news or if you're ISO something to fill your days during the second wave, we’ve compiled the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.