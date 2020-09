Want Longer Eyelashes? Read This First

Like the no-rubbing rule, you want to make sure that when you're washing the day off your face, you're being mindful of your delicate eyelashes. "When removing makeup — especially makeup that falls on your lash line, like mascara and eyeliner — do so very gently," Phillips advises. "I recommend an oil-based remover, designed specifically to remove makeup without irritating the eyes or the eyelid skin." When you're wearing eyelash extensions , professionally-placed individuals, or strips, the same rules apply: Be kind to your lashes, and they will be kind to you.